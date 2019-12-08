Eddie Murphy has announced his return to the comedy game and will even be gracing the SNL stages later this month after 35 years. Much attention has been put on the 58-year-old since his recent role in Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name and as per his recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he's also working on his stand-up comedy return that will be streamed on Netflix.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

"I'm gonna start kinda working [it] out in the beginning of the year and then when it's ready, you know, I'll try to give myself eight or nine months to get it ready," he told Ellen, as seen in the clip below. Eddie explained that he would be testing out some of his jokes at smaller venues giving his fans a chance to see him before he hits the main stage.

Ellen praised Eddie for bringing standup comedy to an arena level - since his 1983 stand up Delirious is arguably one of the most famous comedy shows of all time - but Eddie didn't take all the credit for his success.

"That wasn't me that started that," he told Ellen. "It kinda grew into that over the years. Stand-up comedy, when we started, you know the biggest gig was opening for somebody or a sitcom or something but over the last 30 years, stand-up turned into this big mainstream [thing]. It's like as popular as becoming a singer."