Ebhoni Shares Remix Of Viral Hit "Gyalis"

Summer 2021 had a few anthems that defined the season but none of them hit quite like Capella Grey's hit record, "Gyalis." The song has catapulted to fame in the past few weeks, running through club circuits and maintaining a steady rotation on satellite radio and DSP playlists. Of course, the success of the song has largely benefited from the number of remixes that have been released. A few weeks back, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie delivered a remix to the record while Tory Lanez doubled down as the "remix killa" when he dropped his version.

Now, Ebhoni, who recently dropped off Good Dick & Weed, returned with her rendition of the remix titled, "Goodaz." The auto-tuned-tinged melodies merge with her R&B stylings for a smooth take on the viral hit.

Check out Ebhoni's "Goodaz" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Lova mons want me to themselves

But I'm a goodaz

From the city of Toronto

What I'ma do?

