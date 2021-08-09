EarthGang Pays Homage To Erykah Badu On New Single

It looks like Dreamville will be back on an impeccable run this year. Shortly after we received the latest album from J. Cole, The Off-Season, EarthGang appears to be the next ones from the label to drop. Earlier this year, they announced the title of their new album, Ghetto Gods. As anticipation rises, especially after dropping "Options (Remix)" with Wale and Coi Leray, they've keeping fans on the edge of their seats with another new single.

Today, EarthGang came through with a brand new drop paying homage to Erykah Badu. Aptly titled, "Erykah," the song takes its inspiration from "Window Seat" and kicks off with a monologue detailing Erykah Badu's impact.

Ghetto Gods is due out later this year. Keep your eyes peeled for an official release date and peep "Erykah" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I hate everyone the same, toxic and unashamed

My bitch ridin' shotgun in her bonnet all day

I love this hoe, might as well throw these condoms away

I'm poetic, I can set this off with one conversation

N***as mad 'cause I'm sendin' bitches flight confirmation

Been advanced my whole life, momma called it impatient