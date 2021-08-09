mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

EarthGang Pays Homage To Erykah Badu On New Single

Aron A.
August 09, 2021 19:23
452 Views
10
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Erykah
EarthGang

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

EarthGang share their new single, "Erykah."


It looks like Dreamville will be back on an impeccable run this year. Shortly after we received the latest album from J. ColeThe Off-Season, EarthGang appears to be the next ones from the label to drop. Earlier this year, they announced the title of their new album, Ghetto Gods. As anticipation rises, especially after dropping "Options (Remix)" with Wale and Coi Leray, they've keeping fans on the edge of their seats with another new single. 

Today, EarthGang came through with a brand new drop paying homage to Erykah Badu. Aptly titled, "Erykah," the song takes its inspiration from "Window Seat" and kicks off with a monologue detailing Erykah Badu's impact.

Ghetto Gods is due out later this year. Keep your eyes peeled for an official release date and peep "Erykah" below.

Quotable Lyrics
I hate everyone the same, toxic and unashamed
My bitch ridin' shotgun in her bonnet all day
I love this hoe, might as well throw these condoms away
I'm poetic, I can set this off with one conversation
N***as mad 'cause I'm sendin' bitches flight confirmation
Been advanced my whole life, momma called it impatient

EarthGang
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  452
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
EarthGang
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS EarthGang Pays Homage To Erykah Badu On New Single
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject