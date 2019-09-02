EARTHGANG's debut is just around the corner.
Following the release of their "Up" single, EARTHGANG has returned to officially reveal the release date of their forthcoming Mirrrorland debut album, set to get here on Friday, September 6th, 2019.
Preceding the album, the duo unleashed a string of singles that included the Young Thug-assisted "Proud Of U," "Stuck," featuring Arin Ray and Revenge Of The Dreamers III selection "Swivel." In tandem with the announcement, the duo also shared a new music video for their "Ready To Die" track.
With the roll out of Mirrorland, the crew is also set to embark on a headlining an international run that will last through the remainder of the year, concluding on December 4th in Australia
EarthGang – 2019 Tour Dates
Sept. 11 – Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret Scene
Sept. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Svartklubben
Sept. 13 – København V, Denmark – VEGA – Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
Sept. 14 – Aarhus C, Denmark – Train
Sept. 15 – Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg
Sept. 17 – Köln, Germany – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
Sept. 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
Sept. 19 – Petit Bruxelles, Belgium – LE BOTANIQUE
Sept. 20 – Paris, France – Trabendo
Sept. 21 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom Frankfurt
Sept. 23 – Milano, Italy – Santeria Social Club
Sept. 24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Plaza
Sept. 26 – London, United Kingdom – Electric Brixton
Sept. 28 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute2 Birmingham
Sept. 29 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy, Middle Abbey Street
Sept. 30 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Gorilla
Oct. 1 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – SWG3 Studio Warehouse
Oct. 2 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Thekla
Oct. 5 – Cape Town, South Africa – Rocking The Daisies
Oct. 6 – Johannesburg, South Africa – In The City
Dec. 6 – Fortitude Valley, Australia – 256 Wickham
Dec. 7 – Melbourne, Australia – 170 Russell
Dec. 8 – Moore Park, Australia – Max Watt’s Sydney