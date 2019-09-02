Following the release of their "Up" single, EARTHGANG has returned to officially reveal the release date of their forthcoming Mirrrorland debut album, set to get here on Friday, September 6th, 2019.

Preceding the album, the duo unleashed a string of singles that included the Young Thug-assisted "Proud Of U," "Stuck," featuring Arin Ray and Revenge Of The Dreamers III selection "Swivel." In tandem with the announcement, the duo also shared a new music video for their "Ready To Die" track.

With the roll out of Mirrorland, the crew is also set to embark on a headlining an international run that will last through the remainder of the year, concluding on December 4th in Australia

EarthGang – 2019 Tour Dates

Sept. 11 – Oslo, Norway – Parkteatret Scene

Sept. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Svartklubben

Sept. 13 – København V, Denmark – VEGA – Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA

Sept. 14 – Aarhus C, Denmark – Train

Sept. 15 – Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg

Sept. 17 – Köln, Germany – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

Sept. 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

Sept. 19 – Petit Bruxelles, Belgium – LE BOTANIQUE

Sept. 20 – Paris, France – Trabendo

Sept. 21 – Frankfurt, Germany – Zoom Frankfurt

Sept. 23 – Milano, Italy – Santeria Social Club

Sept. 24 – Zurich, Switzerland – Plaza

Sept. 26 – London, United Kingdom – Electric Brixton

Sept. 28 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute2 Birmingham

Sept. 29 – Dublin, Ireland – The Academy, Middle Abbey Street

Sept. 30 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Gorilla

Oct. 1 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – SWG3 Studio Warehouse

Oct. 2 – Bristol, United Kingdom – Thekla

Oct. 5 – Cape Town, South Africa – Rocking The Daisies

Oct. 6 – Johannesburg, South Africa – In The City

Dec. 6 – Fortitude Valley, Australia – 256 Wickham

Dec. 7 – Melbourne, Australia – 170 Russell

Dec. 8 – Moore Park, Australia – Max Watt’s Sydney





