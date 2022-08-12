Earl Thomas and his family are going through a devastating predicament today as it has been reported that his home in Orange, Texas has burned down. Parts of the home are still standing, however, officials who helped fight the fire are now calling the home a "total loss."

As the report suggests, a fire started at the home while no one was in the residence. Firefighters eventually arrived on the scene and got the fire extinguished, although there was a lot of destruction by the time the flames had dissipated. With all of the trees surrounding the home, firefighters found it difficult to fight the flames, especially since the fire was so high.

At this time, there is no telling what could have started the fire, although one theory going around right now is that a lightning strike caused the wreckage. Regardless of what started the fire, this is definitely a difficult time for Thomas and his family.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

While writing this, Thomas has yet to speak out on the fire. Of course, this is still a developing story, so be sure to stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest news and updates.

