Future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade is set to release a memoir this Fall called “3 Dimensional” that will focus on the “essential principles” of Wade’s life and storied NBA career.

The recently retired superstars tells of his rise from Chicago’s South Side to NBA stardom, which includes 13 All Star nods and three NBA championships with the Miami Heat, two of which came alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh. Wade said in a statement that he would share little-known stories and images from his “rollercoaster journey.”

This will mark the second book that D-Wade authored, as he previously wrote “A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger Than Basketball,” which came out in 2012.

“3 Dimensional” is reportedly scheduled to release on October 22.