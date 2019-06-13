Future NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade seems to be enjoying his post-NBA life - whether it be running errands with his wife, Gabrielle Union, or belting out "Candy Rain" on stage during a karaoke performance.

As seen in the footage embedded below, the latter recently took place during a trip to Charlottesville, Virginia for a youth basketball tournament.

Union recently explained to James Corden that simple things, like going to Old Navy or hitting up the car wash, even excite the Miami Heat legend nowadays.

"He has no idea what's happening," she joked. "When he got into the NBA, he didn't have any money. He was pretty close to poverty and then he's retired and does okay for himself, but he's like, 'What is this place? It's got all kind of khaki shorts and cargo shorts, and there's all different colors!' I'm like, 'That's Old Navy.'" "He's never been to a car wash. He's like, 'I love it there!'" she said. "He has no idea how much milk costs. He's like, 'What is that? Like $20?' I'm like, 'No! What kind of goat's blood milk are you...?' He's like Rip Van Winkle. He has no idea."

Union also joked that D-Wade is "so excited" for his first trip to the veterinarian.