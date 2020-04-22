Dwyane Wade, Steph Curry, and more professional basketball players have been taking part in James Corden's "Shirt-Off Shootout" challenge to raise money for Feed The Children. Last weekend, the late night talk show host launched the challenge in recognition of what would marked the end of the NBA playoffs. Considering the coronavirus pandemic prevented this from occurring, Corden tried to think of a way to continue to keep the spirit of basketball alive, and he came up with the "Shirt-Off Shootout."

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

In a clip filmed in his own home, Corden appears onscreen wearing multiple layers of clothing, including various hats, jackets, and shirts. "The rules are simple," he states. "You have 45 seconds to throw as much laundry as you can into your laundry basket. However, all the clothes you throw, you must be wearing. For every basket you score, we will give 100$ to the Feed The Children charity."

Corden then demonstrates with his own attempt, indicating that you must "walk ten paces from the basket" before you can begin. While the host did not do so well, only scoring three measly points despite shooting eleven articles of clothing, the real pros were only a little bit more successful. Curry took part on Monday, announcing, "I'm here to have fun, I'm here to win, I'm here to do my laundry," although Ayesha begged to differ on that last claim. While his kids cheered him on, Curry managed to make only 1/3 of his shots—4/12—although it's debatable whether or not his last two attempts qualify since he had already knocked the basket over.

Wade had a little more success, making almost half his shots with a 7/15 result. Other participants include NBA player Boban Marjanovic of the Dallas Mavericks, as well as former WBNA player Lisa Leslie. Check out all the "Shirt-Off Shootout" attempts at The Late Late Show with James Corden Youtube channel.

