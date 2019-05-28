Dwight Howard On Lakers Drama: "It's Just Business"

Dwight Howard doesn't think the ongoing Los Angeles Lakers drama is anything more than "just business."

TMZ Sports caught up with the Washington Wizards center outside of Catch in West Hollywood over the weekend, and he didn't seem all that interested in talking about his spinal surgery or the Lakers drama, but he offered the following when pressed about his former team:

"It's part of basketball," Howard told TMZ ... "It's just business. Not drama. It's just business."

The Lakers' issues have been well documented over the last several months, from Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation to the "disrespectful" offer they presented to Tyronn Lue. Johnson recently shared some details about why he quit his job before the Lakers' final regular season game, explaining how he felt betrayed by GM Rob Pelinka.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's "First Take," Magic described (H/T Bleacher Report):