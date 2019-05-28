Dwight Howard On Lakers Drama: "It's Just Business"

0 Comments
Show comments
Dwight Howard doesn't think the ongoing Los Angeles Lakers drama is anything more than "just business."
TMZ Sports caught up with the Washington Wizards center outside of Catch in West Hollywood over the weekend, and he didn't seem all that interested in talking about his spinal surgery or the Lakers drama, but he offered the following when pressed about his former team:
"It's part of basketball," Howard told TMZ ... "It's just business. Not drama. It's just business."
The Lakers' issues have been well documented over the last several months, from Magic Johnson's abrupt resignation to the "disrespectful" offer they presented to Tyronn Lue. Johnson recently shared some details about why he quit his job before the Lakers' final regular season game, explaining how he felt betrayed by GM Rob Pelinka.
During a recent appearance on ESPN's "First Take," Magic described (H/T Bleacher Report):
"Things got going in the right direction, and then I start hearing, you know, 'Magic, you're not working hard enough. Magic's not in the office.' So people around the Lakers office was telling me Rob was saying things, Rob Pelinka. And I didn't like those things being said behind my back, that I wasn't in office enough and so on and on. So I start getting calls from my friends outside of basketball saying those things now were said to them outside of basketball. Now not just in the Lakers office anymore, now it's in the media and so on. ... And people gotta remember something, being in this business for over 40 years, I got allies, I got friends everywhere."
"If you're going to talk betrayal, it's only with Rob. But, again, I had to look inside myself. I had been doing that for months. Because I didn't like that Tim Harris was too involved in basketball. He's supposed to run the Laker business, but he was trying to come over to our side. Jeanie's gotta stop that. You gotta stop people from having those voices."