Dwight Howard famously played for the Lakers earlier this decade and as you probably remember, it didn't go so well. Players like Steve Nash and Howard were supposed to bring prosperity back to the team although it didn't go as planned. This time around, Howard is determined to make sure history doesn't repeat itself. In fact, Howard took accountability during an interview with Shams Charania of Stadium and had some interesting thoughts on why it didn't work out in 2012.

“Well, I just think there were two big problems,” Howard said. “Injuries and ego. For a basketball team, those two things can make or break you. When you’ve got major guys on the team that get injured, it kind of takes away from what you’re trying to accomplish."

Howard is well aware of what he would have done differently and says a lot of it comes down to being healthy and being a team player.

“What would I have done different? I would say wait until I was healthy,” Howard explained. “I wanted so bad to show everybody that I was ready to play, but I wasn’t 100 percent. I went out there and tried to give everything that I had, but I wanted to have fun doing it. I was like, ‘Man, this is L.A. I’m playing for the Lakers. I’m not about to come out here and look mean or crazy. I’m trying to come out here and have fun.'”

The Lakers seem to be a real contender this year and if Howard can find his place within the roster, there is no telling what this team can do.