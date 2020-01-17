This past week, the wrestling community was struck by strategy as it was revealed that legend Rocky Johnson had passed away. Johnson is the father of Dwayne The Rock Johnson and was an inspiration to wrestlers around the world. Numerous wrestlers have since reacted to the news of Johnson's passing and have sent plenty of condolences "The Rock's" way.

Today, Johnson took to Instagram where he spoke about his father's passing and how much his dad means to him. The post was quite emotional and contained a nice tribute. Johnson talked about some of the memories he had of his father and how his dad was able to inspire a whole generation of wrestlers.

"I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar," Johnson wrote. "You lived a very full, very hard, barrier-breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high."

Losing a loved one can never be easy but Johnson's memory will forever live on. RIP to a legend.