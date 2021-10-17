Dustin Poirier has won two straight matches against the likes of Conor McGregor, and it has fans singing his praises. He is a fighter who worked very hard to get to where he is now, and there is a belief that some even bigger fights are on the horizon. As a result of his recent wins, he has also been doing quite a bit of press, including a long-form interview with Patrick Bet-David of Valuetainment.

In this recent interview, Poirier was asked who he would add to his personal MMA Mount Rushmore. Poirier had some interesting choices here, as he made sure to give props to guys likes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and of course, Khabib. There was one choice that will probably turn some heads, and you can read about it, below.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

“I used to be a huge fan of Georges St-Pierre,” Poirier said as transcribed by ClutchPoints. “He’s one of the guys who can do it all. And back around when he was really starting to rise up, a guy was a grappler, or a guy was a wrestler, or this guy’s a kickboxer. He was one of the first guys who could really put everything together and was a complete mixed martial artist, world champion, spoke well, and I was a big fan of Georges. Khabib’s up there, Fedor [Emelianenko] is up there. Fedor’s gotta be up there. Jon Jones has to be up there, too.”

Overall, this is a very solid list, and we're sure Emelianenko will appreciate being placed amongst the names here. Poirier is a true student of the game, and it's good to see him show love to some massive legends.

