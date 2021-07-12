Conor McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier Saturday night and by now, you probably all know why. McGregor was punched by Poirier and when he stepped back to ground himself, his ankle buckled underneath his own weight and snapped in two. McGregor eventually fell to the floor and survived a barrage from Poirier before the round ended and the fight was called due to a doctor's stoppage. It was a horrible way for the evening to end, and now, McGregor is going to have to go through a long recovery.

Yesterday, McGregor was able to get surgery on his leg as a rod was placed in his tibia and fibula. In a video posted to Twitter, McGregor revealed that the surgery went incredibly well and that he will be on crutches for about six weeks. From there, he will be able to walk normally again, all while doing rehab.

McGregor then went on to say that his loss to Poirier shouldn't count and that Dustin should be ashamed of his win because it is "illegitimate." Perhaps this is McGregor being a sore loser, although the man has always been known to dominate the conversation, even in a loss.

"It was not to be. You know, Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you've done nothing in there. That second round would have shown all," McGregor claimed.

Moving forward, McGregor's prospects are up in the air, however, Dana White has expressed interest in yet another Poirier fight, which would certainly be a very interesting watch. Let us know who you want to see McGregor go up against, in the comments below.

