Since his timely incarceration, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been sitting in jail since he was found guilty on all counts. The drug lord of the Sinaloa Cartel was one of the world's most wanted criminals who previously managed to successfully escape prior to being nabbed on a conspiracy to launder narcotics proceeds, international distribution of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and other drugs along with the use of firearms. After an escape in 2015, the cartel leader was caught in 2016 and then extradited to the US in 2017 to face his fate. Since then, he's been jailed in a maximum facility prison. Following his sentence, El Chapo demanded a retrial which was denied and shortly afterward, he claimed to be under "cruel" prison conditions which the prosecutors deemed to be false.

YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Herein, El Chapo stated to be deprived of both sunlight and air, to not be getting enough exercise or water and to be in need of earplugs because the prison sounds were too loud for him to properly sleep. Now, TMZ offers updates on the claims. According to the source, the former Mexican drug kingpin filed a motion to get 2 hours of outdoors time and access to the general populations' commissary to purchase things. He also requested earplugs, but the judge was not having any of it. Considering his two previous escapes, letting Chapo out too much is risky. In addition, the judge does not want the druglord to acquire anything from commissary because he could easily turn it into a weapon. Lastly, earplugs are out of the question in the event that he needs to hear guards during an emergency.

[Via]