Drew Brees is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. While he only has one Super Bowl to show for his efforts, he has the most touchdowns in league history and continues to top the league in completion percentage. After a disappointing loss in the NFC Wild Card round, there was speculation that Brees could end up retiring in the offseason. There have been rumors about what the Saints want to do with their backups and, of course, it was all contingent on Brees' decision.

Today, Brees took to Instagram where he revealed what he would be doing in 2020. As it turns out, he will be coming back for his 20th year and is excited to try to win another championship with the New Orleans Saints.

"My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!" Brees wrote.

This news will come as a bit of a disappointment to Taysom Hill who some people thought was in a perfect position to become the team's starter. The Saints also have to deal with Teddy Bridgewater who is good enough to be a starter somewhere else. With all of this news in mind, it's clear the Saints are about to have a busy month of March.