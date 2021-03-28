mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dreezy Serves Up A B-Day Freestyle Over "BeatBox"

Aron A.
March 28, 2021 16:49
Dreezy is the latest to tackle SpottemGottem's viral hit.


Although it was released in 2020, there's a slow-burning success to SpottemGottem's viral hit, "BeatBox." It began with the JuneBug Challenge that put everyone onto the infectious track. Then, SpottemGottem unveiled the remix with Pooh Shiesty. However, the song's gotten even bigger since then and it seems that just about everyone has tackled the beat (we're still waiting on Lil Wayne to grace the track). 

This weekend, Dreezy celebrated her birthday but she made sure to gift her fans some new music. She returned with her own freestyle to the SpottemGottem record. As expected, Dreezy flexes her lyrical muscle while putting on for her hometown of Chicago and putting these other rappers on notice.

Check the latest from Dreezy below and wish her a happy birthday in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics
Pretty jawn got bars, ain't worried bout silly bonds 
Bitches out here talking all that big shit til that stimmy gone
Need 8 figures in the bank to match my silhouette
Bragging bout that pussy, heard he gotta beatbox just to get it wet

