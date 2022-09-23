DreamDoll Finishes Mixtape Series With "Life In Plastic 3" Ft. French Montana, Capella Grey, KashDoll

This release is bittersweet for DreamDoll as its delivery marks the end of an era. We received the first installment of Life in Plastic back in 2017 and today (September 23), DreamDoll is closing out the series with Life in Plastic 3. The New York City rapper has been on a meteoric rise in Hip Hop as she continues to show her evolution as an artist, and her fans are excited to see where her career takes her now that this series has concluded.

Last week, when DreamDoll unveiled Life in Plastic 3's album cover, she penned a note about the record.

"Thank you guys so much for being so patient with me for the past few years!" she said. "Verse after Verse, Year after Year you’ve seen how much I have perfected my craft, improved on my artistry and showed you on the features i’ve been given (which i’m very GRATEFUL for) and now you get to experience the new side of me on my OWN tracks. 8 songs may seem like a short batch of songs but these eight songs were hand picked by me to finally end the Life in Plastic Chapter."

Stream Life in Plastic 3 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Misunderstood

2. Ass For Days

3. Twerk School

4. You Know My Body ft. Capella Grey

5. Ice Cream Dream ft. French Montana

6. Fantasy ft. Kash Doll

7. Oh Shhh

8. Frank Stand