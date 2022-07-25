Draymond Green doesn’t appear concerned about Karl-Anthony Towns’ recent projection for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In response to Towns’ “championship now or bust” expectation, Green commented with several laughing emojis on social media.

"It's go time," Towns said. "The [Rudy Gobert] trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done."



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

While the Timberwolves have a lot of talent of their roster, including Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell, in addition to Towns, not many experts expect them to be much of an NBA Finals contender.

In the 2021-22 season, the T-Wolves went 46-36, making the playoffs, but losing in the first round to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

Green and the Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, won the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics in six games for their fourth championship in eight seasons. Green averaged 6.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game for the series.

Despite the championship, Green didn't go without his fair share of criticism during the series. Many fans and members of the media were upset with the four-time NBA All-Star's commitment to his podcast during the Finals.

Check out the post that Green commented on below.

[Via]