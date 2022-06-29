Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are currently in the midst of celebrating their fourth NBA title in eight years. Green has been a part of the Warriors' core since the beginning and there is no doubt that he knows what it takes to be a winner. Throughout the postseason, he had his ups and downs but in the end, he performed at a high level when it mattered most.

During this postseason run, the Warriors ran into one team, in particular, that had them shaking their heads. That team was the Memphis Grizzlies, who spoke a whole bunch of trash despite not playing very well throughout the series. Even after the Warriors won the chip, players like Ja Morant continued to talk on social media, and they were humbled fairly quickly.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

On an episode of Green's latest podcast crossover with JJ Redick, Green hit the Grizzlies with a poignant reality check. Essentially, he said they are pretty oblivious and that next year, other teams will be gunning for them. Given their behavior, Green isn't so sure the Grizzlies will be ready to answer the call.

“Now, talking shit to the team that won a championship after they beat you after they win a championship is an entirely different level of oblivion. It doesn’t get much more oblivious than that. And I think for them, you’re now going to be expected to do that. You’re now going to be expected to win these games. And it’s not as easy when teams are coming for you,” Green said. “And so I think now, they’re going to get their reality check. And it’s not that they will still be able to win. They may still be able to win, but they’re going to realize how much harder it is for them to win. And now because they’re talking the way they’re talking, they better lose that oblivion, because they better understand these moments now are huge.”

The Warriors and the Grizzlies are creating a nice little rivalry and it should be fun to watch next season. It is yet another reason why the Western Conference is so entertaining.