Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reacted to a report from NBC Sports that coaches for the Boston Celtics were listening to his podcast throughout the NBA Finals by thanking them for the support. Many fans and voices in the media were critical of Green’s focus on his podcast throughout the Finals, theorizing that it was having an effect on his mediocre performance.

"Appreciate the support," Green wrote with several fire emojis on Twitter replying to the story.



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Despite the Celtics spying on Green through his podcast, the Warriors went on to win the NBA Finals in six games.

After securing the championship in Game 6, Green fired back at his critics regarding his podcasting.

“They’re gonna get this podcast,” Green said at his postgame press conference Thursday night. “Everybody complained all playoffs. Have a couple bad games, ‘Stop doing this podcast!’ It ain’t stopping! Y’all gonna get this podcast. You’re gonna get it all summer and next year too! It’s here. It is what it is.”

He continued: “When I speak into new media, going into Game 4, it was made out like ‘oh he’s having this terrible series.’ But if you know basketball and you watched Game 1, I did not have a bad Game 1 and I had an incredible Game 2. Game 3 was kind of like terrible…you read these narratives, I saw, I think Stephen A. said, ‘he’s having the most horrific Finals of an NBA starter in history!’ Dude, you ain’t gotta exaggerate that much. That’s ridiculous.”

Critics weren't without reason to be upset with Green. He fouled out of three games and had more turnovers than field goals in three games. Throughout the series, he averaged 6.2 points, 8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 33.3% from the field.

Check out Green's latest tweet below.

