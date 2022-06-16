Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors are just one win away from capturing their fourth NBA title in eight years. Many are praying for their downfall tonight, although it's clear that the Warriors have the upper hand as they have been in this situation before. The Celtics are going to have to give everything they have tonight, and if they can't do that, then it is going to be a very long night for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and company.

Ahead of Game 6, Green was asked about going up against the Celtics and how it compares to playing someone like LeBron James in the Finals. That's when Green pumped the brakes on that question, saying that no one can even come close to LeBron's level of intelligence on the court.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“It doesn’t compare to mentally playing against LeBron James, who I think is arguably the smartest guy to ever play this game,” Green said. “Not *one* of, he *is* arguably the smartest guy to set foot on a basketball court. To say that it compares to that, it’s disrespectful to LeBron and it’s a lie to you.”

Green made sure to give the Celtics their flowers, noting that they are an extremely athletic and young group of guys that make it difficult every single night. Despite this, there seems to be this feeling that the Warriors would be in trouble if they had to see LeBron right now.

