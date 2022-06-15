Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are currently back in Boston where they will try to win the NBA championship in enemy territory. They currently hold a 3-2 lead in the series, and there is a belief that this Warriors team is simply better than the Celtics. After all, Curry and Thompson are some of the greatest shooters in the entire history of the NBA and one would expect them to defeat a more inexperienced team.

Boston fans have been pretty ruthless over the past couple of weeks, with some calling out Curry's wife Ayesha for her cooking skills. After Game 5, Curry was able to clap back at these fans by wearing a t-shirt that said "Ayesha Curry Can Cook."

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Prior to Game 6, Steph is being asked about the fans in Boston and whether or not he enjoys going back in forth with them. As it turns out, Curry finds it immensely entertaining, and he will continue to go toe-to-toe with the fans for as long as this series continues.

"I'm the petty king, so I know all about everything. I use it as entertainment and just have fun with it," Curry said.

