Damian Lillard is one of the best rappers in the entire NBA and last week, he released his third full-length project, titled Big D.O.L.L.A. Lillard goes by the moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A. and continues to impress fans with his rapping and song making ability. Over the past few days, Lillard has been hard at work promoting the project and along the way, he has received a ton of support from his peers throughout the NBA. While most players would want to trash talk another player in the league, others seem to be extremely complementary to Dame's skills on the mic.

One of the players who rushed to social media to congratulate Lillard was none other than Draymond Green who went on Instagram and told Dame that this was his "best work yet." Lillard himself would tend to agree with that statement, as he explained in our exclusive interview with him which can be read right here.

Now that Lillard has delivered his third project, he's looking to release another one in the near future and fans are already excited about it. Dame has proven himself to be a more than capable MC and as his sound evolves, it will be interesting to see what he does next.

