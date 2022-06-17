Following his NBA Finals win, Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green took to Twitter Friday morning, and wasted no time stoking the embers of rivalry between himself and the just beaten Boston Celtics.

This was an obvious jab at the Celtics, who lost the series last night at home in the Garden. Green is no stranger to beefs between players. His aggressive defense and competitive attitude has caused plenty of scuffles between himself, opponents, and even teammates. He has gone back and forth with players across the league on the court and on Twitter, from Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, to former teammate and current member of the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant.

Green put up solid numbers as the Warriors came back from an early deficit to win 103-90. Green had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and added eight assists and two blocks to mark a return to form for the Golden State veteran. His performance helped the Dubs secure their fourth championship trophy in the past eight years.

Additionally, this win sparks more discussion surrounding Draymond's legacy. With four championship rings, two All-NBA team selections, a Defensive Player of the Year award and four trips to the All-Star game, Green on paper looks to be a shoe-in for the Hall of Fame. But many critics argue that he's been carried by the talent surrounding him, and that he is little more than a glorified roll player.

For Green, he can point at yet another ring on his finger to say how he thinks his legacy should be remembered.

