Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors went on a historic run between 2015 and 2019. They were able to make it to five-straight NBA Finals and ended up coming away with three championships. Their dynasty is the stuff of legend, especially back in 2017 and 2018 when they won the title with Kevin Durant. Despite some fans claiming these titles as illegitimate, there is no denying that the KD Warriors were one of the greatest NBA teams of all time.

Last night on Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley asked Green directly about the KD Warriors and whether or not he felt like those last two titles felt any good. Simply put, Charles wanted to know which title meant more to Green. As the Warriors star explained, he much preferred winning the first title in 2015, as it felt a lot more difficult. As he noted, the titles with KD were a foregone conclusion by the time the playoffs came around.

These comments are certainly interesting especially when you consider Green and Durant's history. Both players have been arguments before and they haven't been shy to speak on each other. With this clip, Barkley was putting Green in a weird spot, although you have to hand it to the Warriors big man for giving an honest answer.