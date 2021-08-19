Draymond Green and Kevin Durant used to be teammates on the Golden State Warriors although back in 2018, there were rumors that they no longer liked each other. It was a truly bizarre saga that had many fans throughout the NBA wondering what Durant would do in the following offseason. Eventually, Durant went to the Brooklyn Nets, which further fed into the rumors that Durant and Green had a massive falling out.

Throughout the past couple of years, KD and Green have been adamant that nothing bad transpired between the two and that they were actually still on good terms. In fact, the two were all smiles in Tokyo as they won a gold medal together.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

More recently, Green and Durant sat down for a lengthy conversation where they cleared the air about everything that went down back in 2018. As you can see in the clip below, Durant and Green deflect the blame over to Steve Kerr and Bob Myers as the two stars believe their head coach and general manager completely botched the situation.

“It wasn’t the argument, it was how Steve Kerr acted like it didn’t happen,” Durant said. “Bob Myers tried to just discipline you and think that would put the mask over everything.” Green ultimately agreed with this saying "they fucked it up."

These are definitely some interesting comments, especially when you consider how Greenis still a member of the Golden State Warriors. Myers and Kerr won't appreciate these comments, and it could lead to a very long season in San Francisco.

You can watch the whole conversation between Green and KD, below.