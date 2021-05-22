Following the Golden State Warriors' 117-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in game for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, Draymond Green admitted that the team is "far away" from being a championship competitor.

"We're not in the playoffs, so we're a ways away," Green told reporters, according to ESPN.



Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The star forward, who whiffed on a potential game-winner to end regulation, added that the team will need more than "a few tweaks here and there."

"I may go to Mexico or something [Saturday], but that's not a gym," he continued. "That's not to an arena. That's not flying to Utah, so we got a ways to go because we're not in the playoffs -- so we're far away. Because in order to win a championship, you got to be in the playoffs. So we're clearly a ways away -- a few tweaks here and there, and we're not that far. But right now we're a ways away because we're not in the playoffs."

The Warriors, without Klay Thompson, who has been injured for the past two seasons, have had to rely heavily on Steph Curry. The star guard finished with 39 points on 13-of-28 shooting but also turned the ball over seven times during the team's final chance to make the playoffs.

