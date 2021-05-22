Last night was absolutely devastating if you are a Golden State Warriors fan. Despite finishing eighth at the end of the regular season, the Warriors ended up missing out on the playoffs after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second and final play-in game. The match was close all night long and the Warriors ultimately forced overtime, where Ja Morant and company took over and won the game.

Perhaps the worst play of the night went to Draymond Green who had an opportunity at the end to win the game. In the clip below, Green can be seen charging the net at the last second, only to miss the shot by a wide mile. This missed shot ultimately led to a playoff exit just a few minutes later.

In pure internet fashion, Green was public enemy number one for NBA Twitter. He was subjected to a ton of slander and some hilarious jokes about what went down. Fans were even saying that he could very well find himself playing overseas next season if he doesn't get his act together on offense. Obviously, Green will still be a Warrior next year, however, there is clearly some frustration amongst fans.

As for the rest of the Warriors, this is their second-straight season missing the playoffs, and they will be happy to get Klay Thompson back next year.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images