Drake has been known to rock some dope sneakers every now and then. This shouldn't be surprising especially when you consider how he has a high-profile deal with Nike and Jordan Brand. There have been some dope OVO Jordans over the past few years and most of them have a similar white and gold aesthetic. Over the past few months, fans have been teased with a gold Air Jordan 11 sample that showcases what everyone loves about OVO collabs.

Thanks to Chris Smokes and @zsneakerheadz, we now have an in-hand look at this gold Jordan 11. As you can see from the photo below, the shoe has a gold patent leather ring that wraps around the base of the upper. From there, gold material is placed on the top, as well, all while white makes its way onto the back heel and the midsole. Finally, an icy blue outsole is added to create some contrast. Overall, it's one of the best OVO shoes we have seen thus far and will certainly have sneakerheads excited.

For now, this sneaker is just a sample which means there is no guarantee that it ever comes out. If you're a Drake fan who desperately wants these shoes, you're going to have to keep dreaming.