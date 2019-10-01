Drake has collaborated with Jordan Brand on a number of exclusive Air Jordans over the years, ranging from the Air Jordan 8 "Kentucky Wildcats" pack to the OVO Air Jordan 8s, 10s and 12s.

Drizzy has also shared photos and videos of some other exclusive OVO Air Jordans that have never released, including a couple of snakeskin Air Jordan 11s. As it turns out, there may be even more OVO Air Jordan 11s in the vault, such as the metallic gold sample that recently surfaced on instagram.

Similar to the metallic gold 11s that Usher debuted at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas back in 2014, the kicks come equipped with a shimmering, all-gold upper accompanied by a white midsole, white Jumpman logo and white detailing around the heel tab and inner lining. A red jumpman logo on the tongue and a translucent, speckled outsole round out the look.

Check out some additional photos in the IG posts embedded below.