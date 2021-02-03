Drake has the rap game on lock but he also has his hands in everything from fashion to food. Drake's brand is one that represents opulence and luxury yet it seems that the rapper's partner at Mod Champagne believes that their distributor didn't treat their product as such.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Mod Selection is filing a lawsuit against wine retailer Total Wine & More on allegations that they conspired against their champagne with distributor Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits to cheapen the champagne brand. Drake's partner who filed the suit claims Southern's practices were exemplary of "racial bigotry" in the wine industry. Mod's lawsuit against Southern claims they had struck an agreement in 2018 but the distributor failed to market the product as a high-end brand but rather, a cheap rapper-endorsed product.

Drake isn't directly involved with the lawsuit. He's described as both an investor and a brand ambassador who allowed the company to use his name, image, and likeness. However, Southern Glazer allegedly ruined the relationship once they "repeatedly subjected [Drake] to browbeating and dismissive treatment." Mod claims Southern marketed their product as a "Black" or "Rapper's" champagne which the lawyer for the alcohol brand claimed led to text messages from Drake calling the brand out.

The partnership ultimately ended in 2019 after a tumultuous year of their business dealings. Unfortunately, to add salt to injury, bottles of Mod Selection were being marketed for $49 - $149 when they should've been upwards of $300 - $400.

Drake's lawyer Larry Stein told TMZ that he isn't aware of angry texts sent from his client to Mod. However, Stein stated that Drizzy's involved in all negotiations, nor did he have any idea of the lawsuit. Stein clarified that Drake isn't involved in the suit and never thought racial discrimination was involved.

