Everyone is making the most out of their "social distancing" and "quarantine and chill," including Drake. The rap mogul is locked down with his friends inside of his compound-like mansion, and on Monday (March 16), Drake gave fans a peek into how he's going to spend his days during this coronavirus quarantine.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The rapper took to his Instagram Story to post a few videos of himself spending time on his basketball court. "My life for the next however long," he wrote over a video. The court is completed with the numbers "8" and "24" in memory of Kobe Bryant and the basketball icon's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant who recently passed away in a helicopter accident. The rapper followed that up with two reality-bending clips from Voidz, a Toronto based digital art project. In one video, Drake celebrated having the most Billboard Hot entires of all time, so he popped open a bottle of champagne. All around him were floating bottles of bubbly that spewed out either money or alcohol.

In another clip, Voidz creates another video with Drake and floating chips as the rapper chows down on chips and dip. Check out what Drake has been up to below.