Drake's racking it up on Stake these days. Over the past few months, the rapper became a posterchild for sports betting through Stake. The rapper has secured some serious bags over the months but last night proved that you can never go wrong by betting on Drake.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Drake London was picked in the top 10 of the NFL draft, which has brought an additional six figures into the Toronto rapper's pockets. Drizzy bet on top prospect Drake London with $100K, writing on IG, "Drake betting on Drake just feels right." Drizzy's gut feeling that the USC prospect would be the first wide receiver picked proved fruitful, earning him $225k. London was the #8 pick overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

London revealed that he was aware that Drake placed a six-figure bet on him. During a press conference, he revealed that his friends informed him of the Canadian superstar's bet. "I woke up to that. A lot of friends hit me saying that Drake put a bet on me. I thought that was pretty cool, pretty funny but it's really none of my business," he said.

Regardless of Drake's faith in London, the Falcons player expressed his excitement about his team. "I cannot wait to go out there and put on that jersey and just be a Dirty Bird at the end of the day," he said.