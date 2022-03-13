Drake and Jack Harlow, who have been hanging out in Turks and Caicos throughout the week, helped out an unsuspecting fan by giving him $20,000 in cash, in a video shared on Saturday.

"Me and @jackharlow blessing the island on behalf of @stake my fav thing in the world is to try and change someone’s day week month or year," Drake captioned the video.

In the clip, he begins, “Alright what’s up? This Drake … I’m with GQ Switzerland's ‘Most Attractive Man of the Decade,’ Jack Harlow. And we’re gonna try to bless somebody’s life tonight.”



From there, Drake and Harlow run into Janardo Laporte, an entertainer at the Grace Bay Club, who apparently puts on a very impressive rendition of Drake's “Hold On, We’re Going Home."

“It’s better than the OG, I’m not gonna lie,” Drake admits.

After playing roulette on the crypto gambling platform, Stake, the Toronto rapper hands Laporte $20,000 in cash.

“I got three kids. So I wanna do something for my kids,” he said. “And enhance my music career a little bit.”

Earlier this week, Drake was spotted making a similar charitable act by giving out $10,000 to random fans.

Check out Drake's new post on Instagram below.





