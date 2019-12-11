The Toronto Raptors may have ended the "Drake Curse" when they finally captured the NBA title last season, but if there's any bad juju leftover the Sierra Canyon boy's basketball team might be in trouble.

Drake took to instagram this week to show love to LeBron James Jr., Zaire Wade, BJ Boston and the rest of the Sierra Canyon squad as he posted a selfie rocking the team's hoodie, officially confirming his position on the Trailblazers' bandwagon.

Sierra Canyon is off to a 7-0 start to the season and they're currently ranked second in the country, according to MaxPreps. The team's next game is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 as they host LeBron James' alma mater Saint Vincent-Saint Mary in a game that will air on ESPN3 at 8:30pm ET.

Bronny, a Class of 2023 prospect, has reportedly already received an offer from the Kentucky Wildcats, although he'll likely have his pick of any of the college basketball blue bloods including the Duke Blue Devils, Kansas Jayhawks, UNC Tar Heels and UCLA Bruins. According to 247Sports, Zaire Wade (class of 2020) has reportedly received scholarship offers from Nebraska and DePaul, and star forward BJ Boston (2020) has already signed with Kentucky.