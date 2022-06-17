Drake dropped a brand new project today and as we have reported extensively today, the reactions have been fairly polarizing. With that being said, it appears as though some of Drake's other endeavors are getting some shine as well. For instance, we now have official images for the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra which is the latest Nike dad shoe that Drake has been flashing on Instagram and at basketball games.

As you can see down below, this new colorway is a gorgeous "University Gold" endeavor. The sneaker has a mostly black leather upper, all while the back heel has a healthy dose of gold. Black and gold are two colors that always work splendidly together, and that is no exception on this brand new offering. The Air Terra has proven to be a dope silhouette, and more colorways are always welcomed.

No release date has been shared for this sneaker, although with the official images upon us, we could see some details sooner rather than later. Let us know what you think about these, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

