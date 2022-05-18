Drake has done a lot of work with Nike over the years, and his NOCTA brand is his latest large endeavor. Fans have been big supporters of the NOCTA line so far, and they have also appreciated the Nike Hot Step Air Terra which is a sneaker that has received two colorways up until this point. Considering the fact that Drake is attached to this silhouette, it should come as no surprise that more colorways are on the horizon.

In fact, the Instagram accounts Yankeekicks recently took to the platform with a couple of slideshows depicting two new offerings of the Hot Step Air Terra. As you can see from the posts down below, one model is purple, while the other is a mixture of black and yellow. They are both pretty interesting, and we're sure there are enough sneakerheads out there who can make these sell out with relative ease.

For now, there is no release date attached to these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of both of these sneakers, in the comments section down below.







