It looks like Drake wasn’t the only one in his family happy about the Toronto Raptors winning the NBA Finals last week. His pops, Dennis Graham, was also very ecstatic about the Championship coming home north of the border, and that’s because he won himself $300,000 off it.

"I am the happiest guy in the world," Dennis told TMZ last night with two ladies on his arm when asked about the Raptors’ championship. "I bet $100,000 on the game and I won $300,000!!!” he added.

However, that wasn’t all Dennis had to say to the camera. He also had some advice for the Raptors when it comes to visiting Donald Trump -- don’t do it. He called President Trump an “idiot,” while saying he thinks the team should meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau instead.

"Justin Trudeau is a much classier guy than that IDIOT Donald Trump," Dennis said when asked about visiting the White House.

Check out the rather comical clip (below).