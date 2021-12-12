December isn’t even halfway over, but it’s already been a monumental month for Toronto’s own Drake. Days after removing himself from the contenders for this year’s Grammy awards, the 35-year-old took to the stage with Kanye West to put on the performance of a lifetime in hopes of raising awareness about the Free Larry Hoover movement.

On Saturday, the “Find Your Love” rapper had even more exciting news to celebrate – the launch of his Better World Fragrance House’s new holiday candle, titled “Winter Warmth.”





“For sharing with the ones you love. For feeling closer even when apart. For new memories with old friends. Winter Warmth – for everyone,” the product’s description on Instagram. The scent is said to be “filled with Fresh Mint, Apples, and Soft Musks nuanced with Strawberry and Balsam,” and hopes to remind shoppers of “taking a walk through the city streets.”

The candle features a green jar, making it stand out from other available scents like Sweeter Tings, Carby Musk (which reportedly smells like the recording artist), Good Thoughts, Muskoka, and Williamsburg Sleepover, all of which are packaged in a dark blue holder. It retails for $48 CAD, and is only available for a limited time. If you’re hoping to get one of your own, you’ll want to order it by December 14th to ensure it arrives in time for the holidays.





Things seem to be on the up and up for Champagne Papi following his stage set with Ye. The Canadian celebrated the special moment by referencing the father of four’s lyrics in “I Wonder” in his latest Instagram caption. Check it out below.





[Via]