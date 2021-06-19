It's been over a decade since Drake emerged as a frontrunner for this generation's Mt. Rushmore of rap but it's been even longer since he was a regular face on Degrassi: The Next Generation. He played the role of Jimmy Brooks, a high school basketball star that was infamously shot and placed in a wheelchair for the remainder of his time on the show. However, Jimmy's musical ambitions were highlighted on a few occasions which revealed that even Drake's character had bars.



Despite the massive platform, Drake was reportedly adamant in separating his rap aspirations and acting career. According to Degrassi EP Stephen Stohn, who spoke to PageSix during ATX TV Festival, there were many unsuccessful attempts to get Drizzy to rap on the show. "He would play us mix tapes and we really tried to talk him into letting us use some of his music in the show and getting him to rap and sing," Stohn said.

Drake stood "firm" on his decision, even after pressure from producers attempted to get Jimmy Brooks deeper into music. His music side was one side of his career and the acting was another,” Stohn continued. “We did manage to get him to do some rap, but it did take some convincing.”



However, Stohn admitted that he didn't predict the level of Drake's success. "We knew that the music was compelling, we had no idea how compelling it would be," Stohn added.

Of course, Degrassi played a massive role in Drake's overall success, even as a rapper. While Wayne continued to refer to his artist as "Wheelchair Jimmy" for years to come, Drake brought the cast of Degrassi: The Next Generation together for 2018's "I'm Upset" music video.