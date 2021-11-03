As the WNBA continues to gain popularity across the nation, Canadian rapper Drake would like to see the league make the jump over to the North, publicly asking them to consider moving a team to his hometown of Toronto on Instagram this week.

It's no secret that Drizzy Drake has a major role in the Toronto Raptors organization, and he can almost always be spotted sitting courtside at the Scotiabank Arena during home games. But he wants to watch some of the top female athletes in action too, and he possibly wants to have a larger part in bringing a WNBA team to the 6ix.



Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, Drake asked the WNBA when they're planning to expand into Canada.

"@wnba I need a Toronto team," he wrote.



There are only twelve teams in the WNBA, but with expansion talks intensifying this year, Toronto was listed as one of the cities that the league is considering moving to. Each team is presently based in the United States. Charlotte, Houston, and Philadelphia were also listed as possible expansion cities.

Do you think Drake's push for a WNBA team is enough for the league to consider a move into the Scotiabank Arena? What would their team be called?



