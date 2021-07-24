It's been an eventful week in music, largely because we were fooled to believe that we'd actually have a new Kanye West album on streaming services by Friday morning. Clearly, that wasn't the case and we are now forced to wait until August to hear DONDA in its entirety. However, even with Kanye lacking this week, we received an abundance of new music to ride out to over the weekend. As usual, we've highlighted everything that you gotta hear on the latest Fire Emoji playlist. Here's the breakdown:

Certified Lover Boy might not have a release date set but Drake is finding many different occasions to pop out. This week, he formally announced the signing of Toronto rapper Smiley to the OVO imprint with their new collaboration, "Over The Top." The single is produced by Tay Keith and follows a string of excellent releases from the newly signed OVO artist such as "In My Zone" and "Moving Different."

As fans anticipate the release of Isaiah Rashad's third studio album, he came through with another taste of what we should expect next week. On Friday, he shared his new single, "Wat U Sed" ft. Kal Banx and Iamdoechii.

We also have the new banger from Lil Nas X. He and Jack Harlow teamed up for "Industry Baby" which boasts production from Take A Daytrip and Kanye West. Chances are, Lil Nas X has another #1 on his hands.

Other records included this week are new releases from EST Gee, Belly, and Young Dolph.

Peep the latest Fire Emoji update below.