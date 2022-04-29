Drake has always been a big fan of the Toronto Raptors, and there is no doubt that he takes his team very seriously. Throughout the first round of the NBA playoffs, Drake has been at all of the Raptors' home games. Of course, things did not start out well for the Raptors as they went down 0-3 to the Philadelphia 76ers. This led to some trash talk between him and Joel Embiid, who has been killing it for the Sixers squad.

The Raptors were able to force a Game 6 which took place last night in Toronto. In the end, the Raptors got blown out of their own building, allowing the Sixers to move on to the next round of the postseason. As one can imagine, Drake was not happy about this, and after the game, he told Embiid that he was going to get swept by the Miami Heat in the next round.

Following the match, Sixers part-owner Michael Rubin took to Instagram where he said "bye buddy" to Drake. The Canadian superstar did not take kindly to the friendly taunt as he immediately replied with a bevy of laughing emojis and some middle fingers. It's the perfect response given the beatdown the Sixers laid down on Thursday night. Even if Drake disapproves, he has to acknowledge the fact that the Sixers were able to beat the choker allegations.

Image via Instagram

As Drake alluded to, the Sixers will now have to play against the Miami Heat in the second round. This is going to be a very tough matchup, although with Embiid and James Harden looking to prove people wrong, it could be a fun series.