Drake is one of the biggest sports fans in the world and he always makes that known while sitting courtside at Raptors games. Of course, the Raptors are currently in a first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, where they eventually went down 0-3 thanks to a string of lackluster performances.

As we reported a few days ago, Drake and Joel Embiid got into a friendly war of words following Game 3 as Embiid said "That’s what you call a fucking superstar. Get your ass up. I’m coming for the sweep too. You better be there. You ain’t gon’ show up.”

On Saturday, the Sixers were looking to complete the sweep on the Raptors, however, they were unable to get it done. The Raptors were able to steal Game 4, and now, the series will be headed back to Philadelphia where the Sixers better hope they don't let the Raptors get within striking distance.

Hilariously, Drake decided to troll Embiid on his Instagram story with a meme of Scottie Barnes holding up Embiid like a baby. The caption to the meme read "What happened to that sweep, Jojo? See you when you get back.”

While Drake is talking a big game right now, it might not go in his favor. After all, the Sixers are a good team and Embiid will be hungry for that sweep. If the Raptors do win, however, then the Sixers are in a whole heap of trouble.