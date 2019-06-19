Drake's Las Vegas residency at XS Nightclub is making him as much of a staple to the city as Celine Dion. Now, he's being eternalized in Sin City with a brand new wax figure at Madame Tussaud's. The wax museum revealed a new "Hotline Bling"-themed figure of the rapper in Las Vegas recently which is now open for the public to view. James Turrell designed the set which is part of a full "interactive experience" exhibit that imitates the video for "Hotline Bling."

"Fortunately, the viral internet sensation of one of his most iconic music videos was the driving design factor for the look and feel of the Drake figure and set at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas," studio manager Adam Morey told Billboard.

The figure itself looks quite realistic which is due to the extensive process Morey and his team went through to make it happen. "Each figure is skillfully crafted by Master sculptors, colorists and stylists out of our studios in Acton, London," Morey said. He continued to explain that the process took months to create.

"Months of data collecting, and research proceed the initial sculpting process in clay," he explained. "Casts are then created from the clay sculpts that are in turn used to form the wax figures. The next step involves weeks of individual human hair follicles inserted into the face and head forming eyebrows and exact hairlines. Our Master colorist then bring the figures to life with oil paint color pigments that have been precisely matched during the celebrity sitting."