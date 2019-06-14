Drake wears many hats -- he's a rapper, actor, Global Ambassador for the Raptors, and also, a television executive. He serves as the executive producer on HBO's Euphoria, starring Zendaya, which debuts on Sunday. In a recent interview with TMZ, Algee Smith, a star on the show, revealed that Drake was on set a few times and was quite generous at that.

Drake is the gift that keeps on giving, whether it be through his meme-able moments courtside at a Raps game or through swag bags. Smith revealed that Drizzy threw a massive wrap party for the cast and crew of Euphoria which earned everyone a little bonus. "Drake came on set a few times. He threw us a wrap party. He gave away like -- I'm not gonna say how much bread he gave away but he gave away some money at the wrap party," he said. "It was hefty, you know. You could buy a couple cars. Let's just say that," he said.

His generosity extends past the cast and crew of Euphoria. Following the Raptors legendary win against the Warriors that earned Toronto their first Championship in franchise history, the rapper decided to celebrate with Raps, and non-Raps fans with two new tracks. The rapper announced the release of "Omereta" and "Money In The Grave" with Rick Ross. Keep your eyes peeled for that.