Just a couple of weeks ago, Canadian rapper Drake celebrated his 33rd birthday on October 24th. The artist has been on one of the biggest runs of any artist we have ever seen and has sold so many records that it's impossible to count at this point. When all is said and done, Drake will most likely go down as one of the best to ever do it, even if you don't like the music he is putting out. At this point in his career, Drake probably doesn't care all that much about what the critics have to say and when you have money like him, it's easy to block out the noise.

Drake used some of that money to gift himself a pretty spectacular birthday gift. In an Instagram post from Gemma Fine Jewelry, they revealed a gorgeous 22-carat diamond ring that is plated with platinum. The whole ring is massive and is in the shape of a heart which will certainly look great on Drake's finger.

According to Page Six, the value of this ring is close to $500,000 which is a pretty hefty price although when you're Drake, you can most certainly afford something like that. The size of the ring alone is enough to blind a whole room full of people and we're sure Drake will be proudly wearing his new piece sometime soon.

Would you ever cop something like this if you had the money?