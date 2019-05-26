The Toronto Raptors made history last night after beating the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference. This marks the first time in NBA history that the Raptors made the playoffs. Interestingly enough, the Canadian team is apparently immune to the Drake curse since he was sitting courtside the whole time and was equally as entertaining as the game itself.

Now, we all know that he's the Global Ambassador of the team and we also know how calculated he is when it comes to everything. Last night, the rapper decided to not only show Kawhi his support but also decided to rock the same attire Tupac wore as Bishop during the basketball tournament scenes in Above The Rim. Rocking a pair of black jeans, a black hoodie with cursive writing and a black bandana, hip-hop heads quickly pointed out that Drizzy himself had channeled the energy of Bishop. Fortunately for him, things worked out better in the end and the Raps won the Eastern Conference.

Drake's courtside antics during the past few games has been the topic of conversation this past week. The rapper was put on blast by the Bucks head coach who clearly felt a type of way about Drake's courtside antics. The rapper proved his Raptors fandom by giving the team's head coach Nick Nurse a massage and also heckling his star player.