It appears Drake is still out here celebrating the Toronto Raptor’s NBA championship. During his set at the OVO Fest last night, Drizzy not only brought out the Larry O’Brien trophy on stage to show off, but he also had the trophy-replica draped as his banners on the stage as he performed as well.

Before Drake even walked out on stage however, highlights of the Raptors' season played for the crowd to see. And as the instrumentals to Drake's hit song "Trophies" played in the background, the 6 God walked on stage holding the Larry O'Brien trophy in air. Drake then went on to give a shoutout to Raptors players Serge Ibaka, Fred VanVleet and Kawhi Leonard, who were all said to be in attendance, before going on to perform his hits.

Looking to relive last night’s festivities, Drake shared a few pics on his IG today of him holding the Larry O’Brien trophy, among other candids of him on stage as well. Fellow Toronto native PK Subban was also in attendance last night and photographed with Drizzy holding the trophy as well, which you can see for yourself below.

Below, is the backdrop to Drake's banner-themed set, as well as some footage of him bringing the trophy out on stage, courtesy of VladTV. Check it out and relive all the highlights from his OVO fest right here.