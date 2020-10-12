Though many have speculated that Drake's upcoming album Certified Lover Boy -- his first project since 2018's divisive double-disc effort Scorpion -- would be arriving this October, no concrete details surrounding its release has been shared. In fact, a recent image seems to suggest that Drizzy is still putting finishing touches on the anticipated project, having recently reconnected in the studio with his longtime collaborator 40.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sharing a cinematic photograph of 40 doing what he does best -- which is to say, putting in work behind the boards -- Drake opted to keep things poetic as per usual. "I'm scared to hear these things you built," he writes, a caption that may very well double as a lyric. From the look of it, 40 appears to be working on some post-production, which could very well point to the mixing stages being underway. If that's indeed the case, perhaps Certified Lover Boy can actually pull off the October release after all -- though time is running out.

At this point, it bodes well that Drake and 40 appear to be taking their time with this one, as many have been hoping that Drizzy can step up and deliver a classic record in these dire times. For everything the legendary rapper has accomplished in his impressive career, there has never been a clear cut consensus on how many classics he actually has. It's entirely possible that Certified Lover Boy will provide a decisive response to anyone still questioning his pedigree -- do you think Drake has it in him to deliver big with this one?